The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Trading Down 3.6%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.04. 8,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 308,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The company has a market cap of $996.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.