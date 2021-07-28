The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Trading 5.7% Higher

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.85. 2,964,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,772,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Alkaline Water to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

