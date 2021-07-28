The Allstate (ALL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect The Allstate to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.20. The Allstate has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

