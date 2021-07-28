The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.52

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.56.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

