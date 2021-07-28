The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.07. 783,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.26.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

