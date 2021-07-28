The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $303.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $303.00 target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.26.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $12.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.32. The company had a trading volume of 758,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,725,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.89. The company has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $56,039,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

