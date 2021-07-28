The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $7.26 on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 227,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

