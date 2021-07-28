The Cheesecake Factory Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,347 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $5.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 102,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,940. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

