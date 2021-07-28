The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Up 15.3%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price was up 15.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 5,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 383,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

