The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The China Fund stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The China Fund has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

