The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of The Container Store Group worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

TCS opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

