The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.