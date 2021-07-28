The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 62.6% in July

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:GRX opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

