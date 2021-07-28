The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $10.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $54.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.2% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

