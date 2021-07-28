The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,206 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after buying an additional 312,451 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 280,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 606,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $35.95.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

