The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.81. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of SJM traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.76. The stock had a trading volume of 784,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,199. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.