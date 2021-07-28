The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) PT Raised to $30.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

