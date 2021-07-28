The Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MCS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

MCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

