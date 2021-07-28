The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $270.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.35 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.48). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.55), with a volume of 691,319 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.36%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Tigue bought 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

