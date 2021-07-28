The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.15% of The Mosaic worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

