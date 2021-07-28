The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $361,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

