The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

RTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of RTN traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115.60 ($1.51). 945,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The stock has a market cap of £884.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.76.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

