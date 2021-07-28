The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $299.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

NYSE SHW opened at $287.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.37. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $207.19 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

