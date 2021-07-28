The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in The Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 301,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

