The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lifted by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,914 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 21,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,339. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

