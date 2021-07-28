The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,790,640.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.82. 1,424,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,428. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

