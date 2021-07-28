The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,911.50 ($24.97). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86), with a volume of 374,183 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,879.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14.

In other news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total value of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

