The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,847 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of The Western Union worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 493,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,590 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.