TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, analysts expect TherapeuticsMD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $401.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

