Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $526.26. 68,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $488.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $534.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.