Thisoption One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 584.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $623,140.73 and approximately $6.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

