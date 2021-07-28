Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 1515171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $62,700,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $45,360,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $42,191,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $41,800,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $40,622,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

