Thomas P. Castellano Sells 555 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTLT stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

