Thomas P. Castellano Sells 555 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CTLT stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 579,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
