Throne (THN) Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Throne has a total market cap of $412,489.80 and approximately $6,861.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

