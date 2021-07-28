TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Cap of $734,157.30

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $734,157.30 and approximately $5.63 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.10 or 0.00878610 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

