Tikehau Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tikehau Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 9.2% of Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tikehau Investment Management owned approximately 0.25% of NVR worth $43,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $58.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,047.81. 69 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,868.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,760.25 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

