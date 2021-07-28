Timothy Regan Sells 1,868 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $31.66. 3,588,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,989,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

