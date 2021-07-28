Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $125.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005870 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000077 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

