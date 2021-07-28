Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading 8.3% Higher

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.