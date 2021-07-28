Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.33% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,653,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $105,348.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.98.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

