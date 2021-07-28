Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLUBQ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 180,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

