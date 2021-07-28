TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.