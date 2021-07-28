Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Trane Technologies worth $225,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $200.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

