TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.68

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.68 and last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 140804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1906149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

