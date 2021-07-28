Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Down 65.1% in July

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Transphorm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

