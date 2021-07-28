TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,799,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

