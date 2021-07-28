TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Truist

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.
Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.
In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,799,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.