TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.