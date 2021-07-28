TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,626 shares of company stock worth $4,244,145 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

