Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

TREC stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius bought 31,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $267,681.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 124,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.