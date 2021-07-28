Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) in the last few weeks:
- 7/23/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/23/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.
- 7/14/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
- 7/8/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.
