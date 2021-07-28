Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/23/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

7/14/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

7/8/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Tri Pointe Homes was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Get Tri Pointe Homes Inc alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.